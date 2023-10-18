'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

It all started when the international superstar liked a post on the platform slandering the reality TV star, which was brought to Phyna's attention by her fans. Phyna in turn tweeted asking what she did for him to like such a post, adding that she receives a lot of hate from people.

Her tweet read, "Wetin I do @davido Na wah oh, The hate is real….., Congratulations on your twins sha"

In response, the new father of twins tweeted an apology, noting that he accidentally liked the tweet. The singer further drove the point home by noting that he does not know the reality TV star. The tweet has now gone viral raking in all sorts of reactions from social media users.

"Thank you love but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex," his tweet read.

Phyna won the seventh edition of the popular BBNaija show which aired from July 23 to October 2, 2022. While some social media users thought it pretentious that Davido did not know of her, others defended him.