Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

The reality star admitted to having aborted two pregnancies in a Twitter conversation on December 6, 2022.

Since then, many have been wondering what might have led to her decision.

In an exclusive interview with Punch, Phyna explained her decision, quenching many people's curiosity.

She stated her age and the relationship she was in as the major reasons for the decision.

In her words, "if there are 100 women in Nigeria today, 98 have done abortions. So, no one should judge me. I was in a 12-year relationship then and I was so young. The first abortion was when I was 19; I couldn’t go home to tell my parents that I was pregnant at that age. And the two pregnancies were so early like two to three weeks that I could just use tablets. The second was when I was 24, and I had finished serving then. I was ready to keep it but the relationship was getting toxic. He abused me and always beat me up. I said to myself that I couldn’t do this anymore, so I took it out and that was how I ended the relationship."

Phyna also shared that she would not take such decisions now if she were faced with them because she now has the capacity to cater for a child.

"The way I am now, I have money to take care of 10 children. In fact, if my parents were rich at the time of my first pregnancy, I wouldn’t have aborted it. But because I knew I was from a very poor background, we used to eat once a day then, especially in the afternoon and then carry it till the next day. So, keeping the baby then, was no option for me."