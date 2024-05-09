Yaba Buluku Boyz highlights how featuring Burna Boy impacted their career
Mozambican group Yaba Buluku Boyz highlights the effect featuring Burna Boy had on their career.
In an interview with Hip TV, Yaba Buluku Boyz that's made up of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck shared that although their breakout single 'Yaba Buluku' was already getting attention in some African countries, featuring Nigerian megastar Burna Boy rocketed the song to global success.
"The song was already big but when we did the remix with Burna, it took us to another level and took the song to the world," Nelson Tivane said. "When we did the remix with Burna, the song blew up around the world so the influence of this particular Nigerian artist is very big," he adds.
Burna Boy's effect on 'Yaba Buluku' remix is evident in the Spotify streaming numbers where the song has garnered over 10 million streams which is nearly 10 times more streams than the original.
The song which brought Yaba Buluku Boys mainstream success across the continent has also been viewed more than 22 million times on YouTube.
When asked about which Nigerian artists they would love to work with, Nelson Tivane named hitmaker Tekno while highlighting how he admires his lyricism and style of music. He also mentioned Davido whose high energy he believes matches Yaba Buluku Boyz type of music. DJ Tarico mentioned Asake whom he credits for bringing a new vibe to the music industry and whose Amapiano music fits their style.
