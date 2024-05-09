ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood movies 'Over the Bridge,' 'Dynamite' dominate New York African Film Festival

Kome Nathaniel

The New York African Film Festival (NYAFF) will feature, Over the Bridge and 2 other Nollywood movies, among a lineup of 50 films from over 25 countries.

Official poster for the movie Over The Bridge. [Twitter/Shockng]
Official poster for the movie Over The Bridge. [Twitter/Shockng]

The festival showcases African and diaspora films in the United States. Over the years, films honoring the many voices and tales of Africa and its era have been made available to viewers through NYAFF, which was founded in 1993.

With the theme “Convergence of Time,” the festival's 31st edition this year examines the meeting point of historical and modern roles performed by those who represent Africa and its diaspora in art.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., the Walter Reade Theatre at Lincoln Centre will present the opening night film, Over the Bridge, followed by a Q&A session with the film's director, Tolu Ajayi, on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The film, Over the Bridge, tells the story of Folarin Marinho played by Ozzy Agu, an investment banker plagued by an alcohol problem and intermittent panic attacks.

This year, Over the Bridge was the most nominated film at the AMVCA with a total of 12 nominations in the following categories: Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Supporting Actor (Ropo Ewenla), Best Supporting Actress (Joke Silva), and Best Lead Actress (Segilola Ogidan).

Kenneth Gyang's film This Is Lagos follows Gabriel Afolayan's character Stevo, a promising rapper who has to deal with the consequences of his criminal past after a failed heist. The film received nominations for four AMVCA categories in 2024, that includes, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Makeup, and Best Documentary.

The musical romance film, Dynamite, by Uche Aguh, delves into the troubled marriage of musician Kiki to her manager/husband and her brief but intense affair with a new bassist.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 8:15 pm, the Bollywood film Dilli Dark featuring Nollywood actor, Michael Okeke, will close the festival. The film's director, Dibakar Das Roy, will be available for a Q&A after the screening.

Dilli Dark is a film about racial discrimination and what life is like for people with darker skin in Delhi and India as a whole.

In the film festival, veteran director Ngozi Onwurah will conduct a workshop in which she will share her knowledge on how to use film to examine the mechanics of socioeconomic.

