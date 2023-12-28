ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy's 'Jollof on the jet' featuring Rema enjoys TikTok resurgence

Adeayo Adebiyi

DJ Cuppy's 'Jollof on the Jet' is trending on TikTok 3 years after its release.

The infectious hit, featuring Afrobeats sensation Rema and East African superstar Rayvanny, has resurged as a song to soundtrack the "Detty December" festivities as many Africans all around the world are returning home for Christmas.

The song spurred a frenzy, inspiring fans to partake in a viral challenge where they indulged in Jollof Rice escapades in the most unexpected and creative places.

Amidst the December festivities, fans on TikTok have resurrected the single, propelling it back into heavy rotation, particularly across various social media platforms. Variations of the track, be it sped up or slowed down, have become trending sounds among top creators on TikTok.

The revival has also earned the single very own dance challenge, further fueling its resurgence.

The single is one of several infectious records by DJ Cuppy who since launching her career as a disc jockey and artist has enjoyed commercial success which made her one of the most followed Nigerian artists on Twitter.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

