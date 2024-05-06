It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

In the pictures and videos circulating on social media, popular comedians including AY Makun, Seyi Law, and MC Lively were seen in attendance at the bubbly dedication ceremony of Ali Baba’s triplets, named Aaron, Andrew and Alexander.

The new mother Mary was seen dancing and singing praises at the event, surrounded by Chigul, Bunmi Davis, Ajebo Comedian, and Adebola Williams.

Recall that on April 1, 2024, Ali Baba took to his Instagram account to announce the arrival of his new children, triplets, who he said were born two months prior. He posted a picture showing three babies being carried, and three little pairs of blue sneakers beneath them

He said, "Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our 3 sons, Aaron, Aalexander, and Aandrew, into the Akpobome family. It's been 2 months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these 3 beautiful blessings. We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far."

On that day, the comedian's post was perceived as an April Fool's Day prank by many, which led to some skepticism about the news.

