It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The baby boys were born in February 2024.

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys
In the pictures and videos circulating on social media, popular comedians including AY Makun, Seyi Law, and MC Lively were seen in attendance at the bubbly dedication ceremony of Ali Baba’s triplets, named Aaron, Andrew and Alexander.

Ali Baba, his wife Mary and their guests [The Cable]
The new mother Mary was seen dancing and singing praises at the event, surrounded by Chigul, Bunmi Davis, Ajebo Comedian, and Adebola Williams.

Recall that on April 1, 2024, Ali Baba took to his Instagram account to announce the arrival of his new children, triplets, who he said were born two months prior. He posted a picture showing three babies being carried, and three little pairs of blue sneakers beneath them

He said, "Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our 3 sons, Aaron, Aalexander, and Aandrew, into the Akpobome family. It's been 2 months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these 3 beautiful blessings. We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far."

Ali Baba's post [Instagram/Alibabagcfr]
On that day, the comedian's post was perceived as an April Fool's Day prank by many, which led to some skepticism about the news.

Comments on Ali Baba's post [Instagram/ Ali Baba gcfr]
Actor Alexx Ekubo commented, "Or Better still, Ancestor, let’s call them April 1st, April One & the last one will be April Fools." Another commenter had said, "This April Fool almost catch me sha."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

