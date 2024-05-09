ADVERTISEMENT
Food critic Opeyemi Famakin says Nigerian women only love men conditionally

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He acknowledged that there are some exceptions to the rule.

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin says that men are not loved unconditionally
Food critic Opeyemi Famakin says that men are not loved unconditionally

Speaking on the recent episode of the BTS Reality podcast hosted by Jermaine, on the topic of unconditional love, Famakin asserted that men in Nigeria are only loved under certain conditions.

He said, "I can speak in the Nigerian context and I can say that men are loved but it is very conditional. Women would say this and that but in my own opinion I think the love for men is purely conditional. There are exceptions, yes. But generally speaking, it is very conditional, we are loved on conditions."

One of the conditions the critic stated was "potential," asserting that Nigerian women would love and stay with a man who is still discovering himself if they see potential in him.

"When Nigerian girls see potential they can invest in potential. If a man is growing slowly one year is fine but if there's no progress for five years, I'll say she should leave the man. But if she loves him and wants to stay, I won't encourage her to be with the man," he stated.

Famakin emphasised that he wouldn't suggest that a woman stay with a man who is still "finding himself" after five years.

"Imagine if your sister is dating a guy that is finding his footing for five years, he's slowly growing. Would you encourage her to stay? Cho Cho Cho, no workings," he said to Jermaine in between fits of laughter.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

