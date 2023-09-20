Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

The singer's Instagram decline began as a result of the allegations against him, linking him and his associate, Sammy Larry, to the sudden death of his former signee Mohbad. It was alleged that they launched a series of emotional and physical attacks on the late singer after he left the Marlians record label.

When Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, Marley had about 7.5 million devoted Instagram followers, however, the numbers started to decline after more reports arose, alleging that he contributed to the late singer's death. As it stands, he currently has 6.9 million followers on the platform.

The general decision to boycott the singer, his music and his record label stemmed from the agitations of Mohbad's grieving fans. They have not hesitated to express their disdain towards Marley in the comment section of his posts. They have since clamoured for justice for the singer on social media and in person during peaceful protests.

However, Marley spoke up in a press release from his label, stressing that he loved Mohbad like a brother and never harmed him. He also clamoured for justice for his former signee and then changed his display picture on the platform to that of Mohbads. Unfortunately for him, many were not swayed by his statement and called for his arrest and interrogation, as well as his counterpart Larry.