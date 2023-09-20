ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The numbers continue to decrease over time; it's a slippery slope.

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]
Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Recommended articles

The singer's Instagram decline began as a result of the allegations against him, linking him and his associate, Sammy Larry, to the sudden death of his former signee Mohbad. It was alleged that they launched a series of emotional and physical attacks on the late singer after he left the Marlians record label.

When Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, Marley had about 7.5 million devoted Instagram followers, however, the numbers started to decline after more reports arose, alleging that he contributed to the late singer's death. As it stands, he currently has 6.9 million followers on the platform.

Naira Marley's Instagram count as of September 12,2023. [Instagram/Nairamarley]
Naira Marley's Instagram count as of September 12,2023. [Instagram/Nairamarley] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The general decision to boycott the singer, his music and his record label stemmed from the agitations of Mohbad's grieving fans. They have not hesitated to express their disdain towards Marley in the comment section of his posts. They have since clamoured for justice for the singer on social media and in person during peaceful protests.

His Follower count on September 20, 2023 [Instagram/Nairamarley]
His Follower count on September 20, 2023 [Instagram/Nairamarley] Pulse Nigeria

However, Marley spoke up in a press release from his label, stressing that he loved Mohbad like a brother and never harmed him. He also clamoured for justice for his former signee and then changed his display picture on the platform to that of Mohbads. Unfortunately for him, many were not swayed by his statement and called for his arrest and interrogation, as well as his counterpart Larry.

The Nigerian police force has since officially launched an investigation into Mohbad's sudden death, and the chief coroner has been written to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apply NOW for the $5,000 NEFT international short film competition

Apply NOW for the $5,000 NEFT international short film competition

Youths hold candle procession for late singer, Mohbad in Ekiti

Youths hold candle procession for late singer, Mohbad in Ekiti

Vybz 94.5 FM personalities shines at Headies Awards 2023

Vybz 94.5 FM personalities shines at Headies Awards 2023

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Ilebaye rejects reconciliation with Cross on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye rejects reconciliation with Cross on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Omah Lay shares the valuable lesson he learnt from Justin Bieber

Omah Lay shares the valuable lesson he learnt from Justin Bieber

Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakuri are back with another First Feature project

Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakuri are back with another First Feature project

Rihanna unveils her new baby in new pictures, and he's a 'Riot'

Rihanna unveils her new baby in new pictures, and he's a 'Riot'

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

Teni wants her grave stone to indicate that she lived her life her way [Daily Post]

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Investigation into Mohbad's death have begun.

Police officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death