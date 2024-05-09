See Adekunle Gold visit Khaid in hospital after internal bleeding scare in April

In a trending video circulating on social media, the Party No Dey Stop singer was seen standing next to the ailing singer, giving him encouraging words and then a firm handshake. The singer who lay in bed weakly shook his head in response to Adekunle Gold's words.

The comment section was filled with encouraging comments from fans and the public. A comment read, "This is what we need humanity love kindness and care in this industry❤️ ❤️ just spread love please." Another commenter applauded Adekunle Gold saying, "Adekunle Gold is different.❤"

Recall that Khaid was rushed to a medical facility and hospitalised in April 2024 over reported internal bleeding. In the video uploaded to social media at the time he was seen in critical condition, rolling in pain as medical personnel attended to him. An update posted later showed that he was in stable condition.

Khaid is signed under Neville Records, a music label owned by skit maker Sydney Talker, and gained prominence in 2022.