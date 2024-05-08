ADVERTISEMENT
Mavin Records celebrates 12 years of impacting the Nigerian music industry

Adeayo Adebiyi

On May 8, 2012, legendary music producer Don Jazzy introduced the world to Mavin Records.

From Mavin’s storied come-up to the rich history of its emergence on the global music landscape, there's no denying the label's pivotal role in shaping Afrobeats – both as an industry and as a genre.

Founded in 2012 by Don Jazzy, Mavin Records emerged as a beacon of creativity and talent in the African music scene. Building on the legacy of the now-defunct Mo Hits Records, Don Jazzy's vision for the future of Afrobeat took flight, propelling Mavin Records to unprecedented heights.

Over the past 12 years, Mavin Records has been a nurturing ground for some of Afrobeats’ most iconic artists, producers, and industry professionals. Across generations, the label has led from the front, positioning itself as a viable platform for global stars like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Korede Bello, and more in the early 2010s. Now, the same label is currently home to Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Lifesize Teddy & DJ Big N.

In a bid for inclusivity and to support every facet of the industry’s creativity, in 2022, Mavin added producers - Andre Vibez, Jvxn, Prestige, Sevn - and songwriters - Mbryo and Milar - to its already enviable roster. In the same vein, the label also remains dedicated to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders through initiatives like the Mavin Future Five program. By providing aspiring music professionals with hands-on experience and mentorship, Mavin Records is leading the present vanguard of music stars while shaping the future of the music industry.

Label Founder, Don Jazzy is reflective in his comment; "It is a landmark year in so many ways. We are grateful to everyone who has been instrumental in our success in the past 12 years. We are building a legacy together- for Nigeria, for Africa, and the global music community."

Chief Operating Officer Tega Oghenejobo adds; ‘’We are proud of what we have accomplished so far as a team but we remain ambitious still. There is more work to be done as we break more talents, expand to more territories, and contribute our quota to the development of Africa and her extremely talented human capital’’.

As Mavin Records celebrates its 12th anniversary, the label continues to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence. Universal Music which is the biggest music label in the world recently acquired a majority stake in Mavin Record in a multi million dollar deal that underscores the company's status as Nigeria's leading record label.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

