Leave people alone - Enioluwa slams treatment of LGBTQ people in Nigeria
His statement comes after a video of a crossdresser being assaulted went viral.
Taking to his X account on May 1, 2024, Enioluwa responded to a viral clip of a male crossdresser being assaulted by bystanders, calling the treatment "inhumane." He wrote a message stressing the importance of leaving other people to live their lives in peace regardless of their orientation.
He said, "It is inhumane. It is unjust, and it is unkind to pick up a plank and hit another human because you do not agree with their choices or sexual orientation. Leave people alone. Everyone deserves to live their life without the fear of violence or harassment and, most notably, physical Violence.’"
"Even if we don’t agree with someone’s choices, we must resist the urge to inflict harm. It’s hypocritical to speak up against oppression while we remain oppressors," he concluded.
The clip Enioluwa spoke on showed a crossdresser being assaulted by male passersby who demanded that he took off his shirt. The crossdresser was also beaten with a huge plank.
One of the comments under the influencer's post read, ""Most of us fight oppressors only to end up becoming one ourselves when our values conflict with others. Where is the human tolerance, where is our understanding?"
Another X user slammed Enioluwa saying, "Eni, why are you defending…? What you are defending is ILLEGAL here. What I expected from you is to call the government to do their job not defending those who wants to pollute the society and Influence our kids to Sodom. Pls and Pls!"
