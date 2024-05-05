Obi Cubana asks FG, state govts to make life easier for Nigerian youths

He also urged the governments to develop infrastructure and boost security to enhance entrepreneurship.

Iyiegbu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a conference organised by Gavice Logistics on igniting innovation.

The conference was held on Saturday in Victoria Island, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman, socialite and philanthropist also said that an enabling business environment would make life easier for Nigerians, especially the youth.

According to him, in the logistics business, for example, good roads are important.

“They need good roads to transport their goods from one point to the other,” he said.

He called on the governments to construct good roads and find a lasting solution to insecurity.

“The youths are not asking governments to buy vehicles for them but to create that enabling environment and remove all those blockages on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People buy and sell, but the multiple taxes to worry about is demoralising.

“If these young people start to get involved in harmful things, who do we hold responsible?

“Also, people should be able to move from one point to the other without fear of being robbed or kidnapped,” he said.

Iyiegbu, who is also the Chairman of Cubana Group, advised the youth to be innovative and ready to work to be successful.

“There are different seasons in businesses. It is left to the operators of businesses to know how to approach each season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are times when things are difficult and times when the business is doing very well.

“Life is a hurdle, and with each challenge faced, you must know how to jump it and continue your journey to the next stage until you succeed.

“Nobody should stop a journey because times are hard.