ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also emphasised that people should respect her because she deserves to be respected and not because she's married.

Simi wants to be respected because she deserves it [Instagram/Symplisimi]
Simi wants to be respected because she deserves it [Instagram/Symplisimi]

Recommended articles

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Way Up podcast hosted by Angela Yee, where she was asked about the recent drama she was caught in with the producer.

Simi revealed that while she was being defended by her husband Adekunle Gold, and her fans, she was rather confused and unfazed by the producer's outburst.

"I don't know why these people keep talking about me. Even when you look at what they're saying, you can't pick anything from it and I'm still confused. I was talking to my friend about this and I was like 'I don't feel anything about this and it doesn't impact me. I don't have anything to hide. The whole thing is all comedy to me,'" she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artiste also spoke about people who defended her on the basis that she was a married woman, stressing that when it comes to being respected by others, the reasons should not be because she is married or a mother, but simply because she deserves it.

"I saw a lot of people defending me and saying 'Why would he be talking to a married woman like that?' You don't respect me just because I'm married. You are to respect me because I deserve to be respected. I have also seen people defending me and saying 'She has a kid don't do that.' I say, 'Don't do that to me, period.'"

Recall that on May 6, Samklef accused her of being ungrateful and setting him up for online dragging. At the time, Adekunle Gold warned him against speaking about his wife and her fans came to her defence as well.

Speaking to the host about the matter, Simi stated that she simply had nothing to say about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It seems like I should have more to say about this but there's really nothing to say. I feel like they say these things because they want some kind of attention and that's why I have nothing to contribute. These things shouldn't be happening you know. But I take it all in strides and keep it moving," she said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

Ajebo Hustlers returns to class for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102' [Review]

Ajebo Hustlers returns to class for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102' [Review]

Singer Wizkid accused of living in his former glory and clout-chasing

Singer Wizkid accused of living in his former glory and clout-chasing

Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

Jide Kosoko, others pay tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ late actress, Ovularia

Jide Kosoko, others pay tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ late actress, Ovularia

My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enioluwa states that everyone deserves to live their life without the fear of violence or harassment [instagram/enioluwa]

Leave people alone - Enioluwa slams treatment of LGBTQ people in Nigeria

Mr Macaroni also confesses that he has 'one or two people that he talks to that keep him going. [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1]

Mr Macaroni says he's not in the market for a relationship

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]

Obi Cubana asks FG, state govts to make life easier for Nigerian youths

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church