Yul Edochie faces backlash for public support of President Tinubu

This comes after he posted a picture of himself wearing a white traditional attire, sporting the president's face. Beneath the picture of President Tinubu was the bold inscription which read, "Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria".

Furthermore, in his caption, he expressed his undying support for the president, labeling himself an 'Asiwaju boy'. Yul noted that he loves the president and consistently prays for his success.

The caption read, "ASIWAJU BOY.100%. UNAPOLOGETICALLY. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I'M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yul's post was not well received by his followers and supporters, who tore into him in the comment section. Some accused him of faking his support for the president for a paycheck while others accused him of being two-sided.

This is not the first time the controversial actor would be vocal about politics or publicly endorse his president. Just on August 15, 2023, he posted a picture of the president with a lengthy caption, expressing his full support for the leadership.

He said, "As a leader, you will see certain things that your people may never see. You will have access to certain information that your people may never have access to. So some of your decisions may not be fully understood by the people, even though they’re in the best interest of the people. know you’re a man of wisdom. May God guide you in all the decisions you take for Nigeria. Best Wishes, Mr. President.THE JAGABAN."

ADVERTISEMENT