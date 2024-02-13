ADVERTISEMENT
These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here is a list of Nigerian albums (LPs & EPs) released in 2024.

Last updated: February 13, 2024.

  1. Jeriq & Psycho YP - Evil Twins (Jan 26)
  2. Timi Dakolo - The Chorus Leader (Jan 26)
  3. Iyanya - Once Upon A Cat (Feb 2)
  4. Portable - Tony Montana of London EP (Feb 5)
  5. Toby Shang - Afrohype Legend (Feb 6)
  6. Kayode - Kay Kay EP (Feb 7)
  7. Dxtar - Frequency EP (Feb 8)
  8. Adanna Duru - Nappy Hour II EP (Feb 9)
  9. Muis - Muis EP (Feb 9)
  10. Idowest - Ritmo Mafioso (Feb 9)
  11. Way - Blessings EP (Feb 9)
  12. Praiz - Loverboy EP (Feb 9)
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

