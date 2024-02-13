These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024
Here is a list of Nigerian albums (LPs & EPs) released in 2024.
Recommended articles
Last updated: February 13, 2024.
- Jeriq & Psycho YP - Evil Twins (Jan 26)
- Timi Dakolo - The Chorus Leader (Jan 26)
- Iyanya - Once Upon A Cat (Feb 2)
- Portable - Tony Montana of London EP (Feb 5)
- Toby Shang - Afrohype Legend (Feb 6)
- Kayode - Kay Kay EP (Feb 7)
- Dxtar - Frequency EP (Feb 8)
- Adanna Duru - Nappy Hour II EP (Feb 9)
- Muis - Muis EP (Feb 9)
- Idowest - Ritmo Mafioso (Feb 9)
- Way - Blessings EP (Feb 9)
- Praiz - Loverboy EP (Feb 9)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination
Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y
Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas
These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024
I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story
How Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl
'L.I.F.E', 'Hotel Lambama', 'On The Edge' head to Prime Video this Valentine
Reekado Banks excites fans as he teases new song featuring Seyi Vibez
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record as the most certified African song in the US
Pulse Sports
Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?
AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?
Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs
AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals
AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot
ADVERTISEMENT