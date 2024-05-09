Nollywood actress Shan George recovers ₦3.6m stolen from her by scammers

The actress took to her Instagram account on May 8, 2024, to express her gratitude to the bank and people who assisted her in recovering her funds. She also prayed for those who assisted her financially in her pursuit to get her looted money.

During her live session that night, she revealed that her money was stolen while she was trying to attain her bank statement to apply for a visa. George explained how it happened, stressing that she was targeted before getting scammed by the fraudster, who sent her an email pretending to be Zenith bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "I had tweeted to attract the attention of the bank or the people in charge. I was asking my bank how many days it would take to get the statement so I tagged them. So this person who targeted me sent me an email and I responded to the mail. So the mail was saying that I could apply for it online on the Zenith website to have it sent to my email. So I'm telling you that the way they took the money away, like alert after alert after alert."

This comes after the actress cried for help on social after a sum of ₦3.6 million was stolen from her bank account by an individual identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro, on May 3, 2024.

Merely an hour after her funds were stolen, she took to Instagram and beckoned on her bank for assistance.