ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actress Shan George recovers ₦3.6m stolen from her by scammers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The money was stolen on May 3, 2024.

Nollywood actress Shan George believes that she was targeted via social media [Facebook/Shan George]
Nollywood actress Shan George believes that she was targeted via social media [Facebook/Shan George]

Recommended articles

The actress took to her Instagram account on May 8, 2024, to express her gratitude to the bank and people who assisted her in recovering her funds. She also prayed for those who assisted her financially in her pursuit to get her looted money.

During her live session that night, she revealed that her money was stolen while she was trying to attain her bank statement to apply for a visa. George explained how it happened, stressing that she was targeted before getting scammed by the fraudster, who sent her an email pretending to be Zenith bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "I had tweeted to attract the attention of the bank or the people in charge. I was asking my bank how many days it would take to get the statement so I tagged them. So this person who targeted me sent me an email and I responded to the mail. So the mail was saying that I could apply for it online on the Zenith website to have it sent to my email. So I'm telling you that the way they took the money away, like alert after alert after alert."

This comes after the actress cried for help on social after a sum of ₦3.6 million was stolen from her bank account by an individual identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro, on May 3, 2024.

Merely an hour after her funds were stolen, she took to Instagram and beckoned on her bank for assistance.

"I'm left koboless right now, wetin I go eat wit my children 😢😢😢😢. @zenithbankplc @opay.ng please help me, my account at zenith has been wipped clean just now, paid into Opay," she cried.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

12 hit songs that capture the evolution of Mavin Records

12 hit songs that capture the evolution of Mavin Records

See Adekunle Gold visit Khaid in hospital after internal bleeding scare in April

See Adekunle Gold visit Khaid in hospital after internal bleeding scare in April

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin says Nigerian women only love men conditionally

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin says Nigerian women only love men conditionally

Yaba Buluku Boyz highlights how featuring Burna Boy impacted their career

Yaba Buluku Boyz highlights how featuring Burna Boy impacted their career

Nollywood actress Shan George recovers ₦3.6m stolen from her by scammers

Nollywood actress Shan George recovers ₦3.6m stolen from her by scammers

Mavin Records celebrates 12 years of impacting the Nigerian music industry

Mavin Records celebrates 12 years of impacting the Nigerian music industry

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enioluwa states that everyone deserves to live their life without the fear of violence or harassment [instagram/enioluwa]

Leave people alone - Enioluwa slams treatment of LGBTQ people in Nigeria

Mr Macaroni also confesses that he has 'one or two people that he talks to that keep him going. [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1]

Mr Macaroni says he's not in the market for a relationship

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]

Obi Cubana asks FG, state govts to make life easier for Nigerian youths

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church