The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Having money helps; don’t let anyone lie to you,' - DJ Cuppy

Babatunde Lawal

The singer also recently responded to a Twitter user who expressed scepticism about her partner, Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy recently commented on life since clocking 30 [Instagram/Cupppymusic]
DJ Cuppy recently commented on life since clocking 30 [Instagram/Cupppymusic]

Recommended articles

During a reflection on her recent vacation, Cuppy, whose father is Nigerian business magnate Femi Otedola, expressed this viewpoint.

The well-known DJ and music producer advised her followers not to be misled by those who underestimate the significance of money in life. Cuppy stressed that travelling serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care, and having financial resources is helpful in achieving these objectives.

"Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is essential, and there’s nothing like the feeling of being surrounded by inspiration. In short, having money helps. For SURE. Don’t let anyone lie to you," she wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer also recently responded to a Twitter user who expressed scepticism about her partner, Ryan Taylor.

The tweep, identified as Ruth, shared her opinion on the microblogging platform, stating that she does not trust Ryan without giving any specifics.

In response to the tweet, Cuppy, unfazed, merely corrected Ruth, stating that Ryan Taylor is her fiancé, not her boyfriend.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Okoye responds to backlash for kissing female fan at Amsterdam show

Peter Okoye responds to backlash for kissing female fan at Amsterdam show

'Having money helps; don’t let anyone lie to you,' - DJ Cuppy

'Having money helps; don’t let anyone lie to you,' - DJ Cuppy

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Bakre's grandeur, poise, and carriage left us all wanting more[Instagram/@tobibakre]

7 most handsome Nigerian male celebrities

Many of his friends attended the surprise party [Credit - Mr Macaroni/Youtube]

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Weird-MC was famous for infusing Afrobeat into her music and her blend of English and Yoruba lyrics

3 Nigerian celebrities who used to be famous

Ike BBNaija [Multichoice Nigeria]

BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend