Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

The reality TV star took to her Twitter account to tell the members of the 30 Billion Gang (30BG) to get off her back but in the process, she dragged the singer himself into it; calling him the "father of all nations."

She angrily told the singer's fans to cease the unnecessary death threats, but deleted the tweet after suffering backlash.

Her tweet read, "30BG or wetin them dey call una, fuck off my DM and face your father of all nation. I don't need your fave to know me, I no dey waka kurukere waka so I don't expect him to know me. Y'all should run along now, ndi general market. Wetin result to DMS of death threats, e be like una wan jons today. Wa zaga."

In a particular tweet she quoted, screenshots reportedly taken from her Instagram stories showed her dragging the singer. However, she claimed the screenshots were fabricated.

The screenshots she refuted read, "The internet already knows how well you love chasing those fake clouts of yours. Tueh!! Very soon you will be approaching 40 and you still behave like a kid, look at your mates and how much they have achieved. Come for me, I come for you."

It all started on the morning of October 18, 2023, when Davido liked a tweet posted by someone else who was shading Phyna. After the reality TV star tweeted at him asking why, she noted that she gets hated on for no reason.

Davido responded with an apology, noting that he liked the tweet by mistake, but he also stressed that he does not know who she is. It was all downhill from there for the former winner as Twitter users started mocking her over Davido's reply.