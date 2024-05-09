ADVERTISEMENT
12 hit songs that capture the evolution of Mavin Records

Adeayo Adebiyi

On May 8, 2024, Mavin Records celebrated 12 years since its launch.

Mavin Records have continued to evolve over the years as evidenced in its three generations of stars.

From the first generation of Mavin Records with stars like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Reekado Banks to the second generation of Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Johnny Drille, to the third generation with Magixx, Boy Spyce, and Bayyanni, there has been no shortage of stars at Mavin Records.

To mark the label's 12th anniversary, here are 12 songs that capture its evolution.

The first group anthem from Mavin Records is a megahit record that swept across the continent and serve as a precursor of what's to come.

Tiwa Savage, the First Lady of Mavin Records (as she then was) showcased the sensuality and charm with which she won the hearts of listeners.

The sensational hitmaker Dr. Sid is one of the artists who followed Don Jazzy from the defunct Mo'hit Records to Mavin Records.

On his smash hit single 'Surulere', he reminds listeners that Mavin remains the home of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmaker.

This hit record introduced listeners to the second generation of Mavin Records stars as Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and Di'Ja gave listeners a glimpse of what was to come.

Korede Bello scored a Don Jazzy-produced mega smash hit that proves that the label is indeed home to Afrobeats' future stars.

Reekado Banks is the second artist signed by Don Jazzy and the first Mavin Record act to win the coveted Headies Next Rated prize. Reekado Banks won the award after an impressive run of singles led by the hit track 'Catapult'.

Hitmaker Iyanya signed to Mavin Records after parting ways with Ubi Franklin's MMMG. To mark his presence as a Mavin star, Iyanya was joined by Don Jazzy & Dr. Sid for the hit single 'Up To Something'.

The second generation of Mavin stars Rema & Crayon were joined by Korede Bello & DNA Twins for a hit single that showcases the label's continuous evolution.

Rema entered the scene in 2019 with a sensational EP that captured mainstream attention. On 'Lady' he showed the makings of the superstar that he would later become.

Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr scored her major mainstream hit with 'Bloody Samaritan' off her debut album '19 & Dangerous'. The single would position for global success as she settle into her role as Mavin Records First Lady.

In 2022, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce, and Magixx combine for the hit anthem which restates Mavin's status as Nigeria's music foremost hit factory.

Rema's global hit record 'Calm Down' is Afrobeats' biggest export yet with the single positioning Mavin Records as a major player in the globalization of Nigerian and African music.

Adeayo Adebiyi

