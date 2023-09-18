ADVERTISEMENT
What they did to Mohbad is what you have been doing to me - Yul Edochie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that the internet has been bullying him for years.

Yul Edochie likens himself to Mohbad. [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Yul Edochie likens himself to Mohbad. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

The controversial actor posted a series of rants to his Instagram page, claiming that the Nollywood stars seeking justice for recently deceased singer Mohbad are clout chasers. He also stressed he has been bullied the same way the late entertainer was.

He said, "What they did to Mohbad is what they have been doing to me on the internet for over 1 year. How many Nollywood people have come out to see 'enough'? you all are waiting for me to die so you can post my picture and write your 'nonsense justice for...' na thunder go fire all of una."

He charged Nigerians with cyberbullying him for the past year alleging that the same people who mistreated the star are the same ones advocating for him now. The actor stated that he has been chastised for the decision he deemed fit for himself as an adult and nobody is advocating for him while he's alive.

He voiced, "All of Una wey dey post justice for Mohbad, plus the Nollywood people wey join Una dey shout am, you're not different from people that were maltreating him. You're all the same people who have an insulting me for over 1 year bullying me on the internet trying so hard to kill me for matter wey no concern Una, just because I took a personal decision for my life that is not your business."

Calling Nigerians 'demons', he attested that the antagonism he has constantly faced affected his mental health and could push him to depression. Edochie also added that the antagonism never stopped, even when he lost his son Kambilichuckukwu earlier in the year.

Yul Edohie's son sadly passed away after suffering a seizure while in school.
Yul Edohie's son sadly passed away after suffering a seizure while in school. Pulse Ghana

"The bullying insults curses etc I have received on the internet for over one year is enough to kill or drive one to depression but Una no fit kill me, God made my head strong, 100 million of you demons no reach me," he added.

This comes after the series of backlash Edochie faced for taking Judy Austin as a wife while he was still married to May Yul-Edochie. It all started after he revealed that Judy gave birth to a son for him in April 2022 after which May expressed her displeasure on the matter. She then revealed that she fell into depression after Edochie took a second wife. In August 2023, she officially filed for divorce from the actor, demanding ₦100 million in damages.

