DJ Cuppy receives award for philanthropy, gives acceptance speech

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She was awarded for her philanthropic activities through her foundation.

DJ Cuppy was awarded the Philanthropic Endeavour Leadership Award [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
She revealed this on her Instagram page, noting that she clinched the philanthropic endeavour leadership award during the Best of Africa Award show. The award show focuses on honouring and celebrating the achievements of people of African and Pan-African heritage.

Cuppy in her post excitedly posed with her trophy, while dressed in a traditional attire of the Yoruba tribe. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude to the organisation for her award, noting her pride about being an African.

The post read, "Honoured to receive the 'Philanthropic Endeavour Leadership Award' thank you @BOA_Awards. Being African is truly my greatest superpower!"

While receiving her award she said, "This award means so much to me because I am being honoured by my own people. I DJ around the world and do a lot of philanthropy but there is something that happens when we get together as Africans. I really believe that when we unite we create more than anyone can handle and that's what I strive for at Cuppy Foundation."

Cuppy is well known for her charity and generosity; especially when it comes to the betterment of Africans at large.

Through her foundation, she aims to assist future African leaders by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to have the greatest effect on Africa and beyond.

Just in April 2023, Cuppy donated £100,000 to the University of Oxford as a scholarship fund for Africans.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

