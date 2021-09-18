RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 259 suspects over alleged banditry, kidnapping culpable homicide in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police arrested about 259 suspects over banditry, kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape, farmers/herders conflicts and other crimes in Niger in August.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday that then crimes were committed in 25 local government areas of the state.

We have charged 119 suspects out of the 259 arrested in court, 81 of them are still standing trial,’’ he said.

He added that 59 suspects were still under investigation at the state Criminal Investigation Bureau, while nine cases had been sent to the state’s Ministry of Justice for vetting and legal advice.

He explained that the command also recovered three locally-made single barrel guns, one Dane gun, and two locally-made pistols with three live cartridges.

The police commissioner also told NAN that the command tackled banditry in Ma’undu village of Mariga Local Government Area, which had been the stronghold of bandits.

He said that Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the 25 local government areas had been directed to beef up security architecture in their respective areas of supervision.

“We appeal for support and cooperation from members of the public who should give us intelligence information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in their midst.

“We are battle ready to confront any person or group of miscreants undermining the peaceful nature our state is known for through well- coordinated security approaches to enhance peaceful coexistence among our people,’’ Kuryas said.

