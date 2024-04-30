Wedding guests beat policewoman to death in Rivers

The mob, numbering more than 30 in two buses and a car, were stopped for a routine check in front of Taaba Police Station in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the deceased, a widow, was among the team of policemen conducting the search when the youths travelling to Akwa Ibom State for a wedding programme approached them before they carried out the tragic act.

Trouble started when a police team queried the validity of the document of one of the cars they were travelling in.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the youths became aggrieved and blocked the road and demanded that a senior cop who had their car papers should return them and allow them to go.

He further said the officer handed over the papers to them and after completing the search asked them to leave, but that they refused, alleging that they saw Erekere filming them and immediately tried to seize her mobile phone.

When they could not take her phone, they started throwing stones at her and used sticks to hit her. They also beat the other policemen who ran away. But they continued to beat the woman until she passed out.

The source said, “On April 25, 2024, at about 2:30 pm, Inspector Christiana Erekere (female) while on duty at Taabaa Division in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, was beaten to death by some group of persons with three vehicles from Delta State going to Akwa Ibom State for marriage.

“The boys were intercepted at a stop and search point, directly opposite the police station, Taabaa, by a police officer… The particulars of one of the vehicles were collected by a Deputy Superintendent of Police because of unclear explanation concerning them.

“The police officer decided to go to the office so that he could be furnished with sufficient information. Now, the deceased saw the way the boys were chasing her superior officer and she started raising an alarm for help so that the attack would be prevented, but unfortunately, no one was there to assist or prevent this group of people that succeeded in attacking the police station and killing the innocent woman.

“The boys quickly attacked her because they said she was making a video of them. Even when she fainted, they continued beating her and left her and drove away, on their way to Akwa Ibom.

“The source said they were apprehended by another police team while trying to escape and that about 17 persons were identified and arrested while others were still at large.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased police woman had called for justice, saying she was serving the nation and did not deserve to be killed like that.

The elder sister of the victim, Nule Felix lamented that her sister was mercilessly killed and that she was rushed to a hospital but was only confirmed dead.

