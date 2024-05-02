ADVERTISEMENT
300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 300-level student of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (formerly Kano University of Science & Technology) in Kano was found dead in a student lodge.

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]
Yahaya, who was said to have passed on Monday, April 22, 2024, after writing her first examination during the school’s ongoing first-semester examination, was found in a student lodge outside the school premises.

According to a student of the school who craved anonymity because of fear of victimisation, “she was found dead immediately after she finished her first paper. Some people who are close to the deceased student said she might have died as a result of examination pressure. The incident happened outside campus, in the students’ area, to be precise. She was a 300-level student in the Food and Science Technology Department.”

Meanwhile, in a condolence statement by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, signed jointly by its Ameer, Harun Harun, and Public Relations Officer 1, Ibrahim Tata, said, “Death, the inevitable of all creatures, is decreed by Allah. However, whatever happens, has been destined by Allah, the Almighty, and it’s unquestionable to our creator.

“The MSSN, ADUSTECH Wudil, commiserates with the family, relatives, friends, students, members of staff, and the university management for the loss of Aisha Yahaya Olabisi.

“The deceased was a student from the Department of Food Science and Technology, Level 300, where she had a record of social responsibility to humanity and to her immediate society.

“We pray that Allah forgives her shortcoming, grants her solace in the grave, and mercifully makes Jannatul Firdaus her final abode. May Allah grant the family members the Iman to bear the loss and compensate them immensely with goodness and protection.”

The school’s Students Union Government (SUG), in a statement signed by the association’s spokesperson, Hassan Kani, for the president of the group, Adamu Ado, dated Tuesday, April 23, partly read, “We are really sorry to hear about the loss of Aisha Olabisi, a Level 3 student of Food Science and Technology. May Allan grant her peace and blessings.

“Please accept our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to her parents during this difficult time. Aisha will always be remembered for her contributions and the memories she leaves behind. During this time of grief, may Allah grant Aisha Olabisi Jannatul Firdaus and provide her family with the strength and patience to navigate through this difficult period.”

Meanwhile, the school authorities were yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

