Akwa Ibom Police arrest 4 for cultism, kidnapping, terrorism

News Agency Of Nigeria

The items recovered from the suspects was one pump action rifle, a short machine gun and one locally made revolver pistol.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday. John said that the suspects were arrested based on complaints of inter-gang clashes by rival cult groups in Eket.

She said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Waheed Ayilara, gave a matching order for the arrest of those involved in the clashes.

"In compliance with the CP’s directive, the suspects were apprehended at about 4:45pm on April 9,” she said.

The PPRO listed the items recovered from the suspects to include, one pump action rifle, a short machine gun and one locally made revolver pistol. John said that the police also recovered 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition and four rounds of live cartridges from the suspects.

She said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of Black Axe Confraternity, a group suspected to be involved in the murder of a 32-year-old man, Kufre Usoro.

In a related development, the PPRO said that the police on April 25, also arrested another suspected cultist who had been on the command’s wanted list. John said that the suspect confessed to being the leader of a Black Axe Cult group terrorising the Eket, Etinan and Ekparakwa axis of the state.

The police spokesperson said that all the suspects would be charged in court after the investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

