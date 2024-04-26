ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Segun Adeyemi

Hon Ogah underscored the importance of involving all sectors and communities in the fight against malaria.

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]
Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Recommended articles

Hon Oga made this call in a statement obtained by Pulse on Friday, April 26.

According to the World Health Organization, malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female mosquitoes.

In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide, with an estimated 409,000 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the lawmaker, he said, "According to WHO data, in 2022, a total of 4.1 billion US dollars (USD) has been mobilised to fight malaria worldwide, compared with an initial target of 7.8 billion USD. The funding gap between the amount invested and the resources required has widened recently, reaching 3.7 billion USD in 2022.

"Insufficient resources remain a major obstacle at a time when external resources are becoming increasingly scarce and a greater contribution from national resources is now expected to reverse the trend and eradicate the pandemic."

He emphasised that it's now imperative for every nation and its lawmakers to prioritise the battle against malaria on a national level.

The Nigerian legislator also urged concrete action, stressing the need for increased and consistent allocation of national funds to malaria eradication and the establishment of a governance oversight system to ensure transparent resource utilisation and fairness.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of involving all sectors and communities in the fight against malaria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 dead, 2 injured in 3-storey building collapse in Kano - NEMA confirms

3 dead, 2 injured in 3-storey building collapse in Kano - NEMA confirms

Lagos NCS visits family of stampede victim, promises nonstop financial support

Lagos NCS visits family of stampede victim, promises nonstop financial support

Husband appeals to I-G to find missing Police wife who went on official duty

Husband appeals to I-G to find missing Police wife who went on official duty

ASUU Sokoto demands council reconfirmation, payment of allowances

ASUU Sokoto demands council reconfirmation, payment of allowances

Yahaya Bello: Charge, prosecute US school for money laundering - Sowore to EFCC

Yahaya Bello: Charge, prosecute US school for money laundering - Sowore to EFCC

Don't hide deformed kids, they can contribute to nation's growth - Expert

Don't hide deformed kids, they can contribute to nation's growth - Expert

Tragedy as suspected bandits ambush, kill army commander in Katsina

Tragedy as suspected bandits ambush, kill army commander in Katsina

Adeleke wants residents to fish out water pipeline vandals round the clock

Adeleke wants residents to fish out water pipeline vandals round the clock

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him