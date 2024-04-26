At least 11 workers trapped under rubble as building collapses in Kano
Rescue operations are ongoing and some corpses are said to have been recovered.
According to Daily Trust, the building, which is located in the Kuntau area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state collapsed on Friday, April 26, 2024.
Two persons were also reported to have been rescued and have been rushed to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.
Details later…
