At least 11 workers trapped under rubble as building collapses in Kano

Bayo Wahab

Rescue operations are ongoing and some corpses are said to have been recovered.

At least 11 workers trapped under rubble as building collapses in Kano [Daily Trust]
According to Daily Trust, the building, which is located in the Kuntau area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state collapsed on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Rescue operations are ongoing and some corpses are said to have been recovered.

Two persons were also reported to have been rescued and have been rushed to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

