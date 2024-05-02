Lagos State government dislodges under-bridge tenants paying ₦250,000 rent

Disclosing this development, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a series of posts on his X timeline, stated that the government discovered an apartment under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, where tenants pay ₦250,000 annual rent.

According to the commissioner, the under-bridge 86 partitioned rooms were sized “10×10 and 12×10”.

He added that the enforcement team of Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, from beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

Sharing videos, the commissioner wrote, “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”

Pulse Nigeria

Confirming the apartments’ discovery, a Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu stated that the illegal settlers from beneath the bridge towards Dolphin Estate in Ikoyi had all been dislodged.

Rotimi-Akodu said 23 individuals were arrested during the eviction, which was carried out by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Squatters dwelling under the bridge leading from inward Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi were evicted today Tuesday, 30th of April, 2024 by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC (aka KAI).