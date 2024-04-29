ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Men threaten to set church ablaze if pastor preaches to his members

News Agency Of Nigeria

They threatened to set the church ablaze if the pastor enters or seen ministering to his members.

2 men threaten to set church ablaze if pastor preaches to his members
2 men threaten to set church ablaze if pastor preaches to his members

Recommended articles

Ajose and Okenwa, who reside at 27, Adeosun Street, Itire, Surulere, Lagos, are being charged with conspiracy, assault and breach of public peace. The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 5, 2023, at 27, Adeosun Street, Itire Surulere, Lagos.

He alleged that Ajose and Okenwa conspired to prevent a pastor, Ugo Augustine, from entering his church premises.

"They threatened to set the church ablaze if he enters or seen inside ministering to his members,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekhueorohan said that the defendants and others, now at large, assaulted the pastor by pushing him out of the church premises. The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168 (d), 172 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Otitoju, granted the defendants bail for ₦200,000 each, with two sureties in like sum. She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and that their house addresses should be verified by the court.

Otitoju adjourned the matter until May 2 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governors warned not to perish Tinubu's reformation agenda

Governors warned not to perish Tinubu's reformation agenda

Tinubu's courageous moves will free Nigerians from bondage - Shehu Sani

Tinubu's courageous moves will free Nigerians from bondage - Shehu Sani

NAFDAC seizes 35 cartons of codeine syrup in Anambra raid

NAFDAC seizes 35 cartons of codeine syrup in Anambra raid

Ighodalo denies role in Shaibu's impeachment, claims tarnished reputation

Ighodalo denies role in Shaibu's impeachment, claims tarnished reputation

Government is ashamed of its citizens begging in other African countries

Government is ashamed of its citizens begging in other African countries

Linda Ikeji to pay NBM of Africa ₦30 million for character defamation

Linda Ikeji to pay NBM of Africa ₦30 million for character defamation

Gov Obaseki declares ₦70,000 minimum wage for Edo workers

Gov Obaseki declares ₦70,000 minimum wage for Edo workers

Newly constructed Ghanaian road with electric pole in the middle sparks concern

Newly constructed Ghanaian road with electric pole in the middle sparks concern

2 workers die after bridge under construction collapse in Ebonyi

2 workers die after bridge under construction collapse in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it