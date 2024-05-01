ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pregnant woman, others hospitalised as gas explosion rocks Lagos community

Damilare Famuyiwa

The fire destroyed four commercial tricycles, six lock-up stores, and a portion of a bungalow building.

The victims are receiving treatment in the hospital [Punch]
The victims are receiving treatment in the hospital [Punch]

Recommended articles

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at about 12:39 p.m.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Head of Public Education, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru said the preliminary inquiry revealed that several different gas cylinders that were traded in the area had one that was set off by a possible leak that broke a high-tension cable and started a fire.

According to him, the fire destroyed four commercial tricycles, six lock-up stores, and a portion of a bungalow building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigation revealed that several various gas cylinders traded within the neighbourhood have one triggered by a leakage leading to the snapping of a high-tension cable and resultant fire.

“Four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a bungalow part of the properties were razed down while salvaging adjoining structures, including a major fuel service station,” Shakiru said.

He stated that the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire stations in Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu quickly contained the incident.

Shakiru noted that the pregnant woman and the other victims were receiving treatment at the Gbagada Burn & Trauma Centre and Ajeromi General Hospital following initial care provided by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

He added, “However, nine people reportedly suffered different degrees of burn injury, including a pregnant woman, children, and adults, male and female, who are recuperating at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre after some first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident was curtailed in record time through the combined efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS with the compliment of the Federal Fire Service.”

This incident happened a few weeks after no fewer than 14 buildings were gutted by fire in Dosumu Market in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bishop Oyedepo issues crucial message to 'Yahoo Yahoo' enterprises

Bishop Oyedepo issues crucial message to 'Yahoo Yahoo' enterprises

FG confirms new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024

FG confirms new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024

House of Reps assures end to fuel queues soon, says scarcity temporary

House of Reps assures end to fuel queues soon, says scarcity temporary

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment

Government plans to reduce daily working time by 1 hour

Government plans to reduce daily working time by 1 hour

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Workers shouldn't only celebrate but build productive workforce - First Lady

Workers shouldn't only celebrate but build productive workforce - First Lady

Tribunal stops DStv, GOtv price increase, grants substituted service

Tribunal stops DStv, GOtv price increase, grants substituted service

Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient