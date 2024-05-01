Pregnant woman, others hospitalised as gas explosion rocks Lagos community

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at about 12:39 p.m.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Head of Public Education, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru said the preliminary inquiry revealed that several different gas cylinders that were traded in the area had one that was set off by a possible leak that broke a high-tension cable and started a fire.

According to him, the fire destroyed four commercial tricycles, six lock-up stores, and a portion of a bungalow building.

He stated that the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire stations in Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu quickly contained the incident.

Shakiru noted that the pregnant woman and the other victims were receiving treatment at the Gbagada Burn & Trauma Centre and Ajeromi General Hospital following initial care provided by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

“The incident was curtailed in record time through the combined efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS with the compliment of the Federal Fire Service.”