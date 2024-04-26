3 die, others injured in multiple crash in Ondo

The FRSC State Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Friday.

SonAllah attributed the causes of the accidents to wrongful overtaking and route violation.

He said that two male adults and one female child died in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Akungba Akoko along Ikare/Owo road while six male adults and one female child were involved in the crashes.

“The accident involved a Toyota Camry marked LND592GX, with one unregistered commercial motorcycle and one Suzuki mini-commercial bus marked 552XA.

“All the victims were taken to Aduloju Hospital Akungba by a Police patrol team while the road was cleared and normal free flow of traffic was restored in conjunction with Nigerian Army, the Police and FRSC personnel,” he said.

SonAllah called on motorists to shun excessive speeding and route violations within the town to avoid unnecessary crashes.