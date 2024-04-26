ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 die, others injured in multiple crash in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

SonAllah called on motorists to shun excessive speeding and route violations within the town to avoid unnecessary crashes.

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

Recommended articles

The FRSC State Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Friday.

SonAllah attributed the causes of the accidents to wrongful overtaking and route violation.

He said that two male adults and one female child died in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Akungba Akoko along Ikare/Owo road while six male adults and one female child were involved in the crashes.

“The accident involved a Toyota Camry marked LND592GX, with one unregistered commercial motorcycle and one Suzuki mini-commercial bus marked 552XA.

“All the victims were taken to Aduloju Hospital Akungba by a Police patrol team while the road was cleared and normal free flow of traffic was restored in conjunction with Nigerian Army, the Police and FRSC personnel,” he said.

SonAllah called on motorists to shun excessive speeding and route violations within the town to avoid unnecessary crashes.

“We also recommend that speed breakers should be mounted on the road to forestall recurrent crashes on the road, especially on the particular road,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Alia vows to demolish property housing kidnappers, Yahoo boys in Benue

Gov Alia vows to demolish property housing kidnappers, Yahoo boys in Benue

Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

Court accuses EFCC boss of contempt over handling of Yahaya Bello's case

Court accuses EFCC boss of contempt over handling of Yahaya Bello's case

Fubara donates ₦350m as Navy moves training headquarters from Lagos to Rivers

Fubara donates ₦350m as Navy moves training headquarters from Lagos to Rivers

Bandits invade Defence Minister's hometown, kill 1, abduct scores

Bandits invade Defence Minister's hometown, kill 1, abduct scores

Cardiologist bags 4-year jail term over patient deaths

Cardiologist bags 4-year jail term over patient deaths

We must continue to support President Tinubu - Ododo tells Kogi residents

We must continue to support President Tinubu - Ododo tells Kogi residents

Tinubu appoints Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia to chair student loan fund

Tinubu appoints Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia to chair student loan fund

Husband begs IGP to find his wife who went missing on official police duty

Husband begs IGP to find his wife who went missing on official police duty

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him