Death toll rises to 17 in Enugu lone accident

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Police Command in Enugu State confirmed the burnt to dead of 16 passengers were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident involving a commercial bus along Enugu-Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Enugu State, Adeyemi Sokunbi, ave confirmed the death of one of the surviving two persons involved in the accident on Wednesday in Enugu.

Sokunbi said that doctors at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu where the two survivors were rushed to by the FRSC officers, confirmed the death of one of the accident victims.

“The remaining surviving passenger, who had 64 per cent fire burn injury, is stable and responding to treatment.

“FRSC officials are on the ground and we have kept a close attention on him even as we pray that the Almighty God grant him quick recovery,” he said.

The sector commander said that the FRSC had taken the deceased to the morgue while trying to make contact with the families and friends of those affected in the unfortunate incident.

According to him, from available sketchy information so far on the commercial bus, it is likely that the bus was heading to the northern part of the country probably to Abuja and finally Kaduna.

Sokunbi said: “I am making a passionate appeal, which FRSC management has been making for years now, for our people to avoid all forms of night travel.

“While as drivers on the wheel, and even passengers being conveyed, we should not overspeed and we all have the responsibility to put the driver in check when he over speeds.”