ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Death toll rises to 17 in Enugu lone accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the commercial bus, which was driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into the fence of Maduka University.

Death toll rises to 17 in Enugu lone accident [NAN]
Death toll rises to 17 in Enugu lone accident [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Police Command in Enugu State confirmed the burnt to dead of 16 passengers were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident involving a commercial bus along Enugu-Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Enugu State, Adeyemi Sokunbi, ave confirmed the death of one of the surviving two persons involved in the accident on Wednesday in Enugu.

Sokunbi said that doctors at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu where the two survivors were rushed to by the FRSC officers, confirmed the death of one of the accident victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The remaining surviving passenger, who had 64 per cent fire burn injury, is stable and responding to treatment.

“FRSC officials are on the ground and we have kept a close attention on him even as we pray that the Almighty God grant him quick recovery,” he said.

The sector commander said that the FRSC had taken the deceased to the morgue while trying to make contact with the families and friends of those affected in the unfortunate incident.

According to him, from available sketchy information so far on the commercial bus, it is likely that the bus was heading to the northern part of the country probably to Abuja and finally Kaduna.

Sokunbi said: “I am making a passionate appeal, which FRSC management has been making for years now, for our people to avoid all forms of night travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While as drivers on the wheel, and even passengers being conveyed, we should not overspeed and we all have the responsibility to put the driver in check when he over speeds.”

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the commercial bus, which was driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into the fence of Maduka University, Ekwegbe located on the road and burst into flames.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient