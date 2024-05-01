Cultists kill 2 AAU students, police arrest suspects

The deceased students were shot dead outside the premises of the school on Friday, April 27, 2024.

It was gathered that the incident happened less than 48 hours after the death of another student identified simply as Eddy, who was said to have been beaten to death by a group of persons for allegedly purchasing items with a fake bank alert.

The news of Eddy’s alleged brutal murder was said to have been misconstrued as an attack by rival cult members.'

The alleged misrepresentation of facts reportedly led to a reprisal by a rival cult group, resulting in the deaths of the two students.

One of the victims, who was a student union official, a 400-level student in the Faculty of Agriculture, was killed at a Poultry Road Extension in Ekpoma.

Confirming the 400-level student’s death, the school’s Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol, Mike Aladenika said the incident happened outside the school premises, adding that the police were investigating it.

“The incident happened outside the school, not within the school campus. The police are looking into it already,” Aladenika was quoted as saying.

When asked whether the two people killed were students of the institution, Aladenika maintained that it was yet unknown, noting that the school could only confirm the victim in the previous incident as its student.

“The only one we can confirm as a student of the school was in the first incident, but I don’t know about the second incident,” he added.