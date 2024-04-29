Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Sunday Abutu and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ado-Ekiti. Abutu said that the suspects, whose addresses and ages were not given, committed the offence on April 25 at about 08:00 pm.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing of the crime and further disclosed that they were responsible for burgling three shops in Fayemi Market at Agric Olope, Ado-Ekiti.

"They also said that during the market burglary, they carted away two bags of rice, two bags of beans and other valuables all valued at ₦936,750,” the PPRO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abutu said that further investigations by the command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led to the arrest of one Afolayan Funke ‘f’ and Nnaji Aroh ‘m’ who the suspects claimed had been receiving stolen items from them.