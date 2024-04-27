Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it

In a now-viral video on social media, Metuh claimed that God had informed him during prayer that the world would end on the aforementioned day.

He stressed that he saw the date clearly and heard it mentioned by God twice.

Meanwhile, his revelation caused a stir on social media as many Nigerians had a field day creating memes and other funny posts to laugh off the so-called prophecy.

Metuh was also at the receiving end of derisive remarks after April 25 went by without any incident.

Prophet says he averted God's plan with prayers and fasting

However, in a statement on his X account on Saturday, April 27, 2024, Metuh explained that his prophecy didn't come to pass due to the intervention of God after he and his followers completed a 21-day fasting and prayer period.

"The Lord showed us Mercy. After our 21-day fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture,” he tweeted.

As with his earlier prediction, Nigerians have also swarmed the comment section of his latest post to express their feelings.

While some questioned the logic behind the initial prophecy, others lambasted Metuh for sparking unnecessary panic and confusion among the people.

