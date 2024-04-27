ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it

Nurudeen Shotayo

The self-proclaimed prophet was made a laughing stock on social media after his prediction that rapture would take place on April 25 fell flat on his face.

Prophet Metuh
Prophet Metuh

In a now-viral video on social media, Metuh claimed that God had informed him during prayer that the world would end on the aforementioned day.

He stressed that he saw the date clearly and heard it mentioned by God twice.

Meanwhile, his revelation caused a stir on social media as many Nigerians had a field day creating memes and other funny posts to laugh off the so-called prophecy.

Metuh was also at the receiving end of derisive remarks after April 25 went by without any incident.

However, in a statement on his X account on Saturday, April 27, 2024, Metuh explained that his prophecy didn't come to pass due to the intervention of God after he and his followers completed a 21-day fasting and prayer period.

"The Lord showed us Mercy. After our 21-day fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture,” he tweeted.

As with his earlier prediction, Nigerians have also swarmed the comment section of his latest post to express their feelings.

While some questioned the logic behind the initial prophecy, others lambasted Metuh for sparking unnecessary panic and confusion among the people.

  • With all due respect, please shut up sir. Stop putting words in “God’s mouth” that He did not speak, and stop deceiving your gullible followers. - T. O Umoru Esq
  • You get luck say we no dey Old Testament again. In the meantime, enjoy your Elon’s money. - Ebubedike 
  • No go find work, dey dia n’ezuzugharị. You want to tell us now that you covered 21 days of prayers within 8 days?? You get luck say Saul don turn Paul. - Mazi Malek
  • You should be arrested for false information and inducing fear into the heart of many Nigerian citizens. You are a disgrace in suit! Your kind have no place in our growing society. I can only imagine the families you have torn apart with your lies. - Edmonton
  • Fake prophet. Do you know some folks believe your fake prophesies? You’re misleading people, and your level of misinformation is alarming. Please stop this. No one knows when this will happen. - Omoluabi 
Nurudeen Shotayo

