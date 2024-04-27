Police arrest 16 notorious Anambra cultists, declare 21 others wanted

This is contained in a press release made available to journalists in Awka on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The release stated that the Police Command tracked down and arrested no fewer than 16 notorious cultists involved in lots of mayhem in Anambra.

It also noted that 21 other cultists who are now on the run have been declared wanted by the State Police Command.

The arrested cultists who were nabbed during a series of intelligence-led manhunts have been detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

The CP also charged the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) to redouble its efforts and hunt down those who are still at large among the identified cultists.