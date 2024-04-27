ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 16 notorious Anambra cultists, declare 21 others wanted

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrested cultists who were nabbed during a series of intelligence-led manhunts have been detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

Cultists
Cultists

Recommended articles

This is contained in a press release made available to journalists in Awka on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The release stated that the Police Command tracked down and arrested no fewer than 16 notorious cultists involved in lots of mayhem in Anambra.

It also noted that 21 other cultists who are now on the run have been declared wanted by the State Police Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested cultists who were nabbed during a series of intelligence-led manhunts have been detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

The CP also charged the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) to redouble its efforts and hunt down those who are still at large among the identified cultists.

The Commissioner also called on Community and Religious leaders to speak out against the evil of cultism in the society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra residents pour encomium on retiring CP Adeoye

Anambra residents pour encomium on retiring CP Adeoye

Gov Zulum approves employment of 15 persons with disabilities

Gov Zulum approves employment of 15 persons with disabilities

4 dead, 70 vehicles burnt in fuel tanker explosion in Rivers

4 dead, 70 vehicles burnt in fuel tanker explosion in Rivers

You can't artificially force naira to gain value, Ned Nwoko tells CBN, FG

You can't artificially force naira to gain value, Ned Nwoko tells CBN, FG

19 children feared killed by measles complications in Adamawa

19 children feared killed by measles complications in Adamawa

Niger Delta youths urge stakeholders to support amnesty program boss Otuaro

Niger Delta youths urge stakeholders to support amnesty program boss Otuaro

Dufil Prima Foods brings relief to indigent families in Abeokuta

Dufil Prima Foods brings relief to indigent families in Abeokuta

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025

Yahaya Bello's nemesis, Akpoti tells EFCC to see ex-governor's case to the end

Yahaya Bello's nemesis, Akpoti tells EFCC to see ex-governor's case to the end

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

High Court [Getty Images]

US citizen threatens lawsuit over alleged vandalism of family's property in Edo