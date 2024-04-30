Gang of 3 robbers attack DPO with machete, Lagos Police intervenes

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday. Hundeyin said that on April 9, at about 11:00 pm, the Alausa division was on a sting operation at Otedola Bridge, Alausa Ikeja.

He said while the officers were at the bridge, a gang of three suspected armed robbers emerged from their hideout and suddenly attacked the DPO Alausa with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the suspects also made away with Abaniwonda’s Samsung S22 phone. The Police image maker said that the suspects escaped to an unknown destination after the attack.

“Subsequently, on April 13, at about 10:00 am, intelligence gathering showed that the said suspects were sighted hiding at a hotel in the Akute area of Ajuwon Ogun.

“Upon receipt of this information, an anti-crime team of the division moved swiftly to the location and arrested a 29-year old suspect, popular known as (THUG LIFE), who happened to be the ring leader of the group.

“One other suspect, 25, was also arrested with the ring leader in the hotel. They were taken to the police station for investigation with exhibits found on them,” he said.

Hundeyin further said that the investigation revealed that the suspect forcefully snatched the handset from the DPO after attacking her with a machete on the back. He said further efforts led to the arrest of the 25-year-old third suspect.