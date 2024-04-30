ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Missing UniAbuja 400-level student dies in car crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

The bus, which was at high speed, suddenly went up in flames, killing four persons, including the student on the spot.

The victim, Murjanatu Zubairu [Daily Trust]
The victim, Murjanatu Zubairu [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Zubairu, according to her family, died in a car accident along the Lugbe – Airport Road, Abuja.

Zubairu, a student of the Department of Arts Education in the university’s Faculty of Education, reportedly left home for school on Friday, but her whereabouts remained unknown until Monday, April 29, 2024.

Confirming her death, Zabairu’s uncle, Yewuti who is also a former vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, said, “The family of Murja called me in the afternoon and they confirmed that she died in an accident that occurred along the Lugbe – Airport Road last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They visited the mortuary at the University of Abuja, Teaching Hospital where her corpse was found.”

Yewuti noted that their family had made arrangements to retrieve the corpse of the late student from the morgue for proper burial.

Sunday Ajokotola, the Lugbe Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Commander, also confirmed the development, saying “before our rescue team arrived at the scene, six people among the 10 inside the bus that sustained burns were rescued by the Airforce personnel who were treated in their hospital.

“Our men arrived at the scene and evacuated the four others including a female that got burnt beyond recognition to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Gwagwalada on that same Friday night.”

This incident, however, happened a few months after a final-year student of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Emeka Ndinwa, was reported missing in Delta State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old who lives in Port Harcourt with his younger brother, left the house on November 28, 2023, and his whereabouts have since remained unknown to date.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it