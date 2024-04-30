Missing UniAbuja 400-level student dies in car crash

Zubairu, according to her family, died in a car accident along the Lugbe – Airport Road, Abuja.

Zubairu, a student of the Department of Arts Education in the university’s Faculty of Education, reportedly left home for school on Friday, but her whereabouts remained unknown until Monday, April 29, 2024.

Confirming her death, Zabairu’s uncle, Yewuti who is also a former vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, said, “The family of Murja called me in the afternoon and they confirmed that she died in an accident that occurred along the Lugbe – Airport Road last Friday.

“They visited the mortuary at the University of Abuja, Teaching Hospital where her corpse was found.”

Yewuti noted that their family had made arrangements to retrieve the corpse of the late student from the morgue for proper burial.

Sunday Ajokotola, the Lugbe Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Commander, also confirmed the development, saying “before our rescue team arrived at the scene, six people among the 10 inside the bus that sustained burns were rescued by the Airforce personnel who were treated in their hospital.

“Our men arrived at the scene and evacuated the four others including a female that got burnt beyond recognition to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Gwagwalada on that same Friday night.”

This incident, however, happened a few months after a final-year student of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Emeka Ndinwa, was reported missing in Delta State.

