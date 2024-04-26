ADVERTISEMENT
1 year after arriving UK, Nigerian man beats wife to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have choked his wife until she became unconscious, after which he reportedly finished her off with a skateboard.

Her skull was smashed in when she was found [Punch]
The couple, who reportedly had three children together, arrived in the UK two years ago, and always clashed over arguments on their bills.

Daily Mail reports that 48-year-old Abodunde had been repeatedly investigated by Suffolk Police about domestic violence and was due to go on trial for murder but changed his plea to guilty after a jury had been sworn in.

It was gathered that Abodunde had a history of jealousy and suspicion and accused his wife of having affairs. He had been investigated by police a couple of times over alleged domestic violence incidents before his wife’s death.

He was arrested last year when police arrived at the couple’s home in Newmarket, Suffolk, and found his wife with a split lip.

Later that day, he was freed on police bail with the condition that he stayed away from the marital home and didn’t approach his wife.

But after working a night shift at Tesco, he went home to allegedly pick up his mobile phone.

Two officers arrived at 9:20 am to take a statement from the defendant about the previous night’s incident and heard repeated banging noises inside.

But it wasn’t until 9:55 am that they forced their way in after getting approval from senior officers and found Taiwo ‘obviously dead’ near the front door.

A post-mortem examination later showed she had been throttled until she fell unconscious, then stamped on until her ribs were broken before her husband used the skateboard to finish her off. The blows were so violent that the skateboard was damaged.

However, Judge Martyn Levett, sitting at Ipswich Crown Court, warned him the only possible sentence was life imprisonment.

Suffolk Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which confirmed three officers were under investigation.

