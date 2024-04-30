ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man kidnaps 10-year-old girl, forces her into refrigerator, locks her inside

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect denied any knowledge of where the girl was when asked about her whereabouts.

Man kidnaps 10-year-old girl, forces her into refrigerator, locks her inside [iStock]
Man kidnaps 10-year-old girl, forces her into refrigerator, locks her inside [iStock]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said on Saturday, at about 1400hrs, the mother of the abducted girl, Uwaila Idris of Unguwar Gara Village of Kauru Local Government Area of the state reported the disappearance of her daughter.

“She came to the police station and reported that on April 26, at about 1300hrs one Aminu Garba of the same address allegedly abducted her 10-year-old daughter named Hanifa Garba in his shop.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan said that when the suspect was asked about Hanifa’s whereabouts, he denied any knowledge of where she was.

He added, "The suspect denied seeing her and went back to his shop, covered the girl's mouth with a Hijab (veil) forced her into a refrigerator and padlocked her inside.

"The youths in the area insisted on searching the shop, after which Hanifa was found locked inside the refrigerator.

“The suspect was immediately arrested , while investigation is ongoing to establish the real motive behind the suspect’s action.”

Hassan said that the suspect would be charged to Court on completion of the ongoing discreet investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it