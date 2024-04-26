4-year-old pupil dies during break time in Abuja school

The Cable reports that Ovoke was pronounced dead upon arrival at Excel Specialist Hospital, following complications during his lunch in the school.

It was gathered that the hospital issued a death certificate stating that the boy was brought in by his teachers in an unconscious state.

The report, signed by one Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, indicated that he was brought in “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school”.

According to the hospital, upon examination, the medical team found that the boy had a nonreactive response to light.

Ovoke’s peripheral pulses were also said to be “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions, silent chest.”

The medical report indicated that all efforts to resuscitate him failed while concluding that he was “brought in dead”.

The unexpected passing of Ovoke has left his parents reeling in grief, but it has also spurred them into action. Seeking justice, they reached out to Deji Adeyanju, a prominent human rights lawyer known for his advocacy in cases of injustice.

Meanwhile, Brickhall School has come under scrutiny, as it is said to be owned by Joy Emodi, a notable figure in Nigerian politics.

