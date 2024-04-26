ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4-year-old pupil dies during break time in Abuja school

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hospital the boy was rushed to confirmed he was brought in dead.

Brickhall School, Abuja [The Cable]
Brickhall School, Abuja [The Cable]

Recommended articles

The Cable reports that Ovoke was pronounced dead upon arrival at Excel Specialist Hospital, following complications during his lunch in the school.

It was gathered that the hospital issued a death certificate stating that the boy was brought in by his teachers in an unconscious state.

The report, signed by one Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, indicated that he was brought in “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the hospital, upon examination, the medical team found that the boy had a nonreactive response to light.

Ovoke’s peripheral pulses were also said to be “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions, silent chest.”

The medical report indicated that all efforts to resuscitate him failed while concluding that he was “brought in dead”.

The unexpected passing of Ovoke has left his parents reeling in grief, but it has also spurred them into action. Seeking justice, they reached out to Deji Adeyanju, a prominent human rights lawyer known for his advocacy in cases of injustice.

Meanwhile, Brickhall School has come under scrutiny, as it is said to be owned by Joy Emodi, a notable figure in Nigerian politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emodi, a former member of both the 5th and 6th Senate, held the position of chairman of the Senate Committee on Education. Additionally, she served as the Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him