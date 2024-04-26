ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 8 unlicensed security guards with firearms in Anambra raid

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrest was made in response to intelligence reports.

NSCDC arrests 8 unlicensed security guards with firearms in Anambra raid [Premium Times Nigeria]
NSCDC arrests 8 unlicensed security guards with firearms in Anambra raid [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The state NSCDC Commandant, Olatunde Maku, said this when he addressed newsmen on Friday in Awka, saying the suspects were arrested during a raid on Thursday in Awka. Maku said that the arrest was made in response to intelligence reports.

He said that his team arrested Eze Emmanuel, 34, Patrick Nwoye, 27, Okafor Chibuike, 21, Tochukwu Chukwuemeka, 27, Kingsley Asuauo, 20, Blessed Mfonu, 22, Ikechukwu Emeka, 21 and Amu Emmanuel, 23.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were impersonating the Anambra Vigilance Group while others were hired by hotels to provide security services, despite knowing that the outfits were not licensed or registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges were also recovered from them.

“All the suspects are currently undergoing investigation, after which they would be charged to court and prosecuted.

“This raid is in continuation of the execution of the NSCDC mandate and we will not leave any stone unturned in discharging our responsibilities,” he said.

Maku said that the NSCDC was the only agency charged with the responsibility of licensing, monitoring and supervising private securities companies in Nigeria. He said that the raid was to prevent the proliferation of illegal security outfits and reduce the risk of security breaches and criminal activities in the state.

“I want to put all illegal security outfits on notice to dismantle their operations or face the consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will clamp down on any illegal outfit, arrest and prosecute their operators, and recover illegal weapons in their possession.

“This is to restore sanity in the operations of the private security sector and ensure the safety and security of residents,” he stated.

The Commandant advised licensed private guard companies to operate within the bounds of the law and avoid engaging in illegal activities. He also urged the public to report suspicious activities or illegal security outfits to the Corps for prompt action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him