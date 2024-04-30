ADVERTISEMENT
Man with sword arrested after stabbing neighbours, attacks police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect attacked other members of the public and two police officers.

Man with sword arrested after stabbing neighbours, attacks police officers [iStock]
Man with sword arrested after stabbing neighbours, attacks police officers [iStock]

The Metropolitan Police said that officers got reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Hainault around 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on Tuesday. The force said there were reports of people being stabbed during the incident in the Thurlow Gardens area.

The police said that the suspect was understood to have attacked other members of the public and two police officers. The police added that the 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was put in custody.

The Metropolitan Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said, “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

“People will want to know what has happened, and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The force said it was awaiting an update on the condition of those injured in the attacks. Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station was closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote, “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault.

“There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding. “One male is detained.”

