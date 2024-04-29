NDLEA Lagos seizes 4,000 tramadol pills, cannabis cakes in drug bust

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said that NDLEA officers at the gate ‘C ‘departure hall of the Lagos airport on Friday foiled the suspect’s attempt to export the pills to Malpensa, Italy on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

He said that the psychoactive substance was found concealed in women's wear and granulated melon packed in the suspect’s backpack and another bag containing food items.

“In his statement, the suspect who is a frequent flyer confessed he was hired for 700 Euros on successful delivery of the consignment in Italy, “ he said.

Meanwhile, In Bayelsa, NDLEA operatives on April 24 arrested a 28-year-old woman in the Amarata area of Yenagoa. Babafemi said that she was arrested for producing and distributing cakes laced with illicit drugs, especially cannabis sativa.

According to him, at the time of her arrest, a substantial number of the drugged cakes weighing 1.5kg were recovered from her. Also, A 20-year-old hair stylist, and a dispatch rider, were arrested on March 10 by NDLEA operatives in Yenagoa for a similar offence.

In the same vein and were arrested with 24,180 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 135.5 kilograms at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna. Babafemi said that a teenager was also nabbed with 20.700kg of cannabis when his house in the Shuware area of Mubi, Adamawa state was raided on April 26.