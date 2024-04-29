ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA Lagos seizes 4,000 tramadol pills, cannabis cakes in drug bust

News Agency Of Nigeria

The psychoactive substance was found concealed in women's wear and granulated melon packed in the suspect’s backpack and another bag containing food items.

4,000 tramadol pills [Vanguard News]
4,000 tramadol pills [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said that NDLEA officers at the gate ‘C ‘departure hall of the Lagos airport on Friday foiled the suspect’s attempt to export the pills to Malpensa, Italy on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

He said that the psychoactive substance was found concealed in women's wear and granulated melon packed in the suspect’s backpack and another bag containing food items.

“In his statement, the suspect who is a frequent flyer confessed he was hired for 700 Euros on successful delivery of the consignment in Italy, “ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, In Bayelsa, NDLEA operatives on April 24 arrested a 28-year-old woman in the Amarata area of Yenagoa. Babafemi said that she was arrested for producing and distributing cakes laced with illicit drugs, especially cannabis sativa.

According to him, at the time of her arrest, a substantial number of the drugged cakes weighing 1.5kg were recovered from her. Also, A 20-year-old hair stylist, and a dispatch rider, were arrested on March 10 by NDLEA operatives in Yenagoa for a similar offence.

In the same vein and were arrested with 24,180 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 135.5 kilograms at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna. Babafemi said that a teenager was also nabbed with 20.700kg of cannabis when his house in the Shuware area of Mubi, Adamawa state was raided on April 26.

In another development, No less than 310.7kg of cannabis was recovered on April 25 when NDLEA operatives raided parts of Mushin in Lagos state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors - Oshiomhole

“People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors” - Oshiomhole

Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

Tinubu, Bill Gates says technology will curb corruption, aid Govt transparency

Tinubu, Bill Gates says technology will curb corruption, aid Govt transparency

Comply with EFCC's arrest, avoid disgracing former Benue Governors - Ortom

Comply with EFCC's arrest, avoid disgracing former Benue Governors - Ortom

UniAbuja female final year student declared missing

UniAbuja female final year student declared missing

JAMB releases fresh update on 2024 results

JAMB releases fresh update on 2024 results

Coalition lauds Speaker for pro-masses forum on State Police

Coalition lauds Speaker for pro-masses forum on State Police

Tinubu secures $600m seaport investment from Danish company

Tinubu secures $600m seaport investment from Danish company

‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it