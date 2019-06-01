Gunmen in Katsina state have reportedly kidnapped another lecturer of Hassan Usman Polytechnic, Dr. Bashir Ruwangodiya on Friday, May 31, 2019.

According to Punch, the lecturer went to deliver the ransom demanded by the kidnappers of another lecturer in the school, Dr Bello Birch, when he too was abducted.

Punch reports that Birch was kidnapped on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

However, in a bid to secure the release of his colleague, Ruwangodiya, who is the chairman of the coalition of civil society in the state chose to deliver the ransom when he too was abducted.

A source who spoke to Punch about the incident said the kidnappers “are demanding more money for the release of the two lecturers in their custody.”

Ruwangodiya’s abduction was confirmed by the chairman of Senior Staff Association of the Polytechnic, Mansur Garba, who described the situation as unfortunate.

Recently, there has been an increase in kidnappers activities in Katsina and some other parts of the country.

You’ll recall that the district head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, was abducted by four unidentified armed men on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

NAN reports that the kidnappers violently invaded Umar’s Daura residence at 7pm and were sporadically shooting into the air as people around the scene scampered for safety.

It was reported that Umar who had just returned from the mosque, was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gunmen came and whisked him away.