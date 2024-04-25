ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer's wife called his phone 51 times — robbers had already killed him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The wife of the police officer rang his phone dozens of times, not knowing that he was dead.

The suspects who killed the officer are now on the run (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

In the late hours of Wednesday, April 24, 2024, some yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robbers killed the officer during an operation at Rumuoleni in Rivers.

The command announced in a statement that Baba was shot dead by the assailants who are now on the run.

“Yesterday night, Inspector Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, lost his life on duty.

“Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. It's sad that being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of your return,” the statement read.

In a message he shared on X, Disu noted that when the phone of the slain policeman was recovered, it showed that his wife called him 51 times unaware he was dead.

He said, “Tragically, the officer’s phone revealed 59 missed calls, 51 of which were from his wife. We bore the heavy burden of delivering the heart-wrenching news to her.

“Being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of returning alive. Those who take the lives of police officers are murdering those who stand as the guardians of the people. Let’s honour the sacrifices of our officers, may their sacrifice not be in vain. Goodbye, Sunday.”

Also sending their condolences to the policeman’s family, Nigerians flooded the comment section of Disu, describing Baba as brave.

