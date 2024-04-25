1 dead, 3 injured in Kaduna-Abuja expressway crash, ₦8.7m found at scene

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that ₦8.7 million was recovered from the accident scene. Nadabo said the road traffic crash occurred at Olam along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway on the night of Wednesday at about 23:01 hrs.

He said a Golf salon with registration number SBG 87 XB travelling from Minna in Niger, rammed into an unnumbered trailer moving towards Kaduna.

“Initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was speeding, fatigue and loss of control; a rescue team from RS1.16 Kakau conducted the rescue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Further investigation shows that six people were involved in the crash, three sustained various degrees of injury, while one person who is the driver lost his life.

“The injured were conveyed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna for further treatment,” he said.