ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigeria Customs hands over 6,240 suspected explosives seized in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Each dynamite explosive item is capable of destroying a one-storey building.

Nigeria Customs hands over 6,240 suspected explosives seized in Kebbi [The Hill]
Nigeria Customs hands over 6,240 suspected explosives seized in Kebbi [The Hill]

Recommended articles

The Area Comptroller of the command, Iheanacho Ernest- Ejike made this known while handing over the items to the Department of State Security (DSS) in the state, on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “On July 6, 2022, at about 7:15 am; a team of Joint Boarder Patrol Team (JBPT) while on intelligence-based patrol, intercepted an item suspected to be explosives along Yauri-Jega road in Kebbi.

“The team comprised NCS, Nigeria Immigration Service, DSS and Nigerian Army led by Chief Superintendent of Customs, A. A Ibrahim (now Assistant Comptroller of Customs).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of the nature of the items, we could not continue to be keeping them in our custody for a long time, and that was the main reason we are handing them over to the DSS.”

Ernest-Ejike explained that a joint examination was conducted in the presence of relevant units comprising the Customs Intelligence Unit, Customs Police Unit and Command Officers.

He added that the suspected items were found to contain 40 cartons and sacks, totalling 6, 240 pieces of cap-sensitive dynamite explosives (super power 90) loaded on the white canter with registration number ZUR 882 ZY.

Also, a Haojue motorbike with registration number JEG 562UQ was also seized alongside the items.

“Two suspects were apprehended alongside the detailed items; Abdullahi Aliyu (owner of the vehicle), and Alhaji Mustapha Garba-Jega (receiver of the consignment).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two suspects have been charged to court and were remanded,” he said.

Ernest-Ejike noted that each dynamite explosive item was capable of destroying a one-storey building.

“The DSS who is responsible will be handing over the items, in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and for continued investigation,” the area comptroller added.

In his response after receiving the items, the Deputy Director of DSS in the state, Anthony Oduwalu, commended the NCS for the diligent work. He assured that the inter-agency collaboration which had yielded a lot of results in the state would be sustained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

Ikoyi prison controller in trouble for disobeying court order on convict's whereabouts

Ikoyi prison controller in trouble for disobeying court order on convict's whereabouts

How non-communicable diseases kill most productive population – WHO expert

How non-communicable diseases kill most productive population – WHO expert

Sanwo-Olu says taxation system will eliminate the shackles of corruption

Sanwo-Olu says taxation system will eliminate the shackles of corruption

FG begins demolition for first 3km of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Saturday

FG begins demolition for first 3km of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Saturday

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology enhances student support services for 2024

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology enhances student support services for 2024

UK commits £1bn to global fund against malaria in Nigeria from 2024-2026

UK commits £1bn to global fund against malaria in Nigeria from 2024-2026

Court nullifies arrest warrant for Fubara’s chief of staff, Ehie

Court nullifies arrest warrant for Fubara’s chief of staff, Ehie

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car