Nigeria Customs hands over 6,240 suspected explosives seized in Kebbi

The Area Comptroller of the command, Iheanacho Ernest- Ejike made this known while handing over the items to the Department of State Security (DSS) in the state, on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “On July 6, 2022, at about 7:15 am; a team of Joint Boarder Patrol Team (JBPT) while on intelligence-based patrol, intercepted an item suspected to be explosives along Yauri-Jega road in Kebbi.

“The team comprised NCS, Nigeria Immigration Service, DSS and Nigerian Army led by Chief Superintendent of Customs, A. A Ibrahim (now Assistant Comptroller of Customs).

“Because of the nature of the items, we could not continue to be keeping them in our custody for a long time, and that was the main reason we are handing them over to the DSS.”

Ernest-Ejike explained that a joint examination was conducted in the presence of relevant units comprising the Customs Intelligence Unit, Customs Police Unit and Command Officers.

He added that the suspected items were found to contain 40 cartons and sacks, totalling 6, 240 pieces of cap-sensitive dynamite explosives (super power 90) loaded on the white canter with registration number ZUR 882 ZY.

“Also, a Haojue motorbike with registration number JEG 562UQ was also seized alongside the items.

“Two suspects were apprehended alongside the detailed items; Abdullahi Aliyu (owner of the vehicle), and Alhaji Mustapha Garba-Jega (receiver of the consignment).

“The two suspects have been charged to court and were remanded,” he said.

Ernest-Ejike noted that each dynamite explosive item was capable of destroying a one-storey building.

“The DSS who is responsible will be handing over the items, in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and for continued investigation,” the area comptroller added.