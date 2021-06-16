Dangote Women Empowerment Program reaches N4.3billion in disbursement

Speaking at the flag-off of the Micro-grants Programme in Bauchi on Tuesday, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, represented by the company’s Group Executive Director Government and Strategic Relations, Engr. Ahmed Mansur said, the Foundation had earmarked N10billion to be disbursed to vulnerable women across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country and so far over four hundred thousand poor women across Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Katsina and Kwara states have benefited from the programme with Osun, Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Anambra and Ebonyi States in the pipeline.