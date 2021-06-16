Dangote Women Empowerment Program reaches N4.3billion in disbursement
The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has doled out a whopping N4.3billion as part of its unconditional Micro Grant Programme for empowering vulnerable women across rural communities in the country.
He said in Bauchi State alone, N200million is currently being disbursed to twenty thousand vulnerable women across the 20 Local Government Areas within the state and that the unconditional micro-grant is aimed at supporting the government efforts in empowering poor families in the State.
The Micro-grants programme is one component of the Economic Empowerment pillar of the Aliko Dangote Foundation to provide disadvantaged and vulnerable women with a one-off, unconditional N10,000,00 cash transfer to boost their household income generation.
While thanking Aliko Dangote Foundation for the support of vulnerable women in Bauchi State, Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad said he was very elated with ADF’s intervention across the country and especially in his state. He expressed optimism that the intervention will support the lives and livelihoods of women, children and families in Bauchi State.
