Dangote Women Empowerment Program reaches N4.3billion in disbursement

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has doled out a whopping N4.3billion as part of its unconditional Micro Grant Programme for empowering vulnerable women across rural communities in the country.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Micro-grants Programme in Bauchi on Tuesday, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, represented by the company’s Group Executive Director Government and Strategic Relations, Engr. Ahmed Mansur said, the Foundation had earmarked N10billion to be disbursed to vulnerable women across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country and so far over four hundred thousand poor women across Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Katsina and Kwara states have benefited from the programme with Osun, Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Anambra and Ebonyi States in the pipeline.

He said in Bauchi State alone, N200million is currently being disbursed to twenty thousand vulnerable women across the 20 Local Government Areas within the state and that the unconditional micro-grant is aimed at supporting the government efforts in empowering poor families in the State.

The Micro-grants programme is one component of the Economic Empowerment pillar of the Aliko Dangote Foundation to provide disadvantaged and vulnerable women with a one-off, unconditional N10,000,00 cash transfer to boost their household income generation.

While thanking Aliko Dangote Foundation for the support of vulnerable women in Bauchi State, Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad said he was very elated with ADF’s intervention across the country and especially in his state. He expressed optimism that the intervention will support the lives and livelihoods of women, children and families in Bauchi State.

