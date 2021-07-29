RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly stealing 8 copies of The Holy Qur’an

A Sharia Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, ordered that a 22-year-old man, Halifa Abdullahi, who pleaded guilty to stealing eight copies of The Holy Qur’an be remanded in a correctional centre.

Court remands man for allegedly stealing 8 copies of The Holy Qur’an. [thetrentonline]

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid gave the order after Abdullahi pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft.

Khalid adjourned the matter until Aug.16 for sentencing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that Abdullahi committed the offence on July 26 at Tudun Maliki Quarters in Kumbotso local government area, Kano.

Wada said that at about 9.45p.m., Abdullahi, who also lives in Madaki Quarters, trespassed into the mosque and stole eight copies of The Holy Qur’an.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 212 and 133 of the Sharia Law.

